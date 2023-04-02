Gaining Altitude: February 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Lauren E. Owes
To Senior Airman:
Christensen A. Elizaga
Carter P. Grice
Shedarius K. Square
Jamal A. Stokes
Juliana M. Todd
To Staff Sgt.:
Rebecca E. Ballard
Dylan T. Earnest
To Master Sgt.:
Kimberly D. Bush
Trevon D. Mingo
