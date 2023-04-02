Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: February 2023 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who have promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Lauren E. Owes

    To Senior Airman:
    Christensen A. Elizaga
    Carter P. Grice
    Shedarius K. Square
    Jamal A. Stokes
    Juliana M. Todd

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Rebecca E. Ballard
    Dylan T. Earnest

    To Master Sgt.:
    Kimberly D. Bush
    Trevon D. Mingo

    This work, Gaining Altitude: February 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Promotions Graphic

