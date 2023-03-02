NSAW to Participate in Annual Navy Force Protection Exercise

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (Feb. 3, 2023) – Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) – including the Washington Navy Yard, the U.S. Naval Observatory, Naval Support Facility (NSF) Carderock, and NSF Naval Research Laboratory – will participate in an annual force protection exercise, Feb. 6-17, 2023. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023 (CSSC23) is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.



“This exercise is a great opportunity for our first responders to conduct highly realistic training,” said Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer of NSAW. “Our security forces team is incredibly dedicated and works hard to keep our community safe.”



Citadel Shield, which occurs the first week, is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC. Solid Curtain occurs the following week and is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC. This two-part approach was designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services and agency partners in order to protect life, equipment and facilities.



CSSC23 is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not being held in response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.



For more information, contact the NSAW Public Affairs Office at (240) 305-1152.

