Next Generation Service Dog Named By Ford Sailor

Air Traffic Controller Airman Apprentice Juan Serrano, from Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, pets a dog, assigned to Mutts with a Mission, aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Feb. 1, 2023. Mutts with a Mission brought their puppies-in-training on board Ford as a morale-reinforcing opportunity by collaborating with the ship's Morale, Welfare and Recreation department.

Mutts With A Mission brought its newest service dog for a visit with Sailors stationed aboard the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78), Feb. 1, 2023.



During the visit, Ford’s Sailors had the honor of naming the puppy. The Sailors took pictures and turns holding the puppy and then submitted their name choices to the on-site Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) station.



Founded in 2008 by U.S. Army Veteran Brooke Corson, Mutts With A Mission trains service dogs to assist disabled veterans, first responders and law enforcement with mobility disabilities and post-traumatic stress disorder.



Corson, who said that a service dog’s name should be chosen with care, picked the name Summit for the 8-week-old male Greater Swiss mountain dog.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Handling 1st Class Katherine Candiean, from Mount Morris, New York, who picked the name Summit for the service dog and said she was thinking of her dog, Colorado, who also happens to be a mountain dog.



“I think it’s cool they chose my name,” said Candiean, who likes to enjoy the outdoors with her family and two dogs: Colorado, a Bernese mountain dog, and Snoh, a Great Pyrenees.



“It makes me happy to think that Summit will grow up to be a great companion to a service member,” said Candiean.



According to Corson, because Summit is a giant breed dog, his training will take 2.5 years in order for him to be fully matured for his intended purpose.



“He’ll be a mobility dog,” said Corson, who added that Mutts With A Mission will send monthly updates on Summit’s progress to the Sailors stationed aboard Ford.



The process of training Summit involves the dedicated work of volunteer “puppy raisers” like local Virginian Linda Lowe. Lowe said giving the dog its name is a crucial first step in its training.



“One of the first things I want him to learn is his name,” said Lowe. “Calling his name is going to be the precursor to whatever the next command will be.”



After Summit graduates from his training with the organization, he will be placed with an eligible veteran, first responder or law enforcement applicant.



The morale-reinforcing event was collaborated through the ship’s MWR department. The event involved numerous Sailors gathered in the hangar bay interacting with roughly a dozen future service dogs and their volunteer puppy raisers.



According to Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Leah Turner, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, the visit was fun and also for a good cause.



“The dogs they train really help a lot of people,” said Turner. “The visit has definitely brightened up my week and I appreciate them being here.”



Ford is in port at Naval Station Norfolk for a continuous planned maintenance availability.



