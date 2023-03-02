Laughlin welcomes Alex Wagner

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – On Jan. 27, Laughlin Air Force Base welcomed Alex Wagner to tour the base. Laughlin AFB has approximately 2,780 members, working together to graduate over 300 pilots a year.



The base leaders showcased the wing’s mission, addressed manning, and discussed food-related initiatives to help improve the quality of life for both the active-duty members and civilians working on the base.



The Honorable Alex Wagner is the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. His role provides overall supervision for matters related to manpower, military and civilian personnel, Air Force Reserve component affairs, and readiness support for the nearly 700,000 Airmen and Guardians.



“Mr. Wagner has a vast portfolio of quality-of-life policies that can help guide change within the Department of the Air Force for issues with food accessibility, child and youth services, medical readiness, and AAFES and DeCA,” said Maj. Kayleigh Stilwell, 47th Force Support Squadron commander. “During the visit, we were able to spotlight ways he can shape policy to support remote and isolated bases' fundamental requirements.”



During the visit, Laughlin showcased some of its members' challenges while producing the world's best combat-ready Airmen, leaders, and pilots.



Visits like this play a vital role in an isolated base to show the unique challenges that other bases might not experience.



“Visits such as this one help correlate the very real challenges at remote and isolated bases for personnel that work policy to effect change,” said Stilwell. “It gives us the opportunity to showcase our quality-of-life innovations while depicting the real challenges we face with constraints in manpower and resourcing.”



By the end of the visit, Wagner was able to visit all agencies around the base that fall within his portfolio and receive feedback that focuses on creating an environment where Airman and families thrive in remote locations.



"Visiting isolated bases like Laughlin and engaging the Airmen and community leaders that call it home, allows me to better understand its essential contribution to the Air Force's mission as well as appreciate the unique quality of life challenges they face," said Wagner. "Whether its access to fresh, healthy food; affordable housing; exceptional childcare and schools; or exciting recreation opportunities, hearing and seeing how our policies impact their day-to-day experience provides me critical data so I can better support our total force."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2023 Date Posted: 02.03.2023 13:03 Story ID: 437790 Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Laughlin welcomes Alex Wagner, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.