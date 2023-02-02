Something to Smile About! Exchange Giving Away $1,750 in Photo Contest

DALLAS – Smile! Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can win a $1,000 Exchange gift card by showing off their pearly whites in the Exchange and P&G’s Best Smile photo contest.



From Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years or older can enter the contest at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Three winners will be selected. First place will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, second place will receive a $500 gift card and third place will receive a $250 gift card.



“At the Exchange, the opportunity to serve our military community makes us smile every day,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Whether it’s a selfie, a happy toddler or a re-creation of the Mona Lisa, the Exchange wants to see your smile.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older may enter. Retirees, honorably discharged Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can enter, too.



No purchase is necessary to win. Limit one entry per person. Entries must be sent as a JPG, PNG or PDF, the entrant’s legal first and last name, mailing address, email address, phone number and local Exchange location.



For complete contest rules, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.

