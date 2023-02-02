AEDC fourth quarter award winners announced

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In January, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the fourth quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Holloman Air Force Base, headquarters of the 704th Test Group, AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.
Maj. Matthew Sandridge (Image 230113-F-F3405-0001)
586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Field Grade Officer of the Quarter
Capt. Joseph Baumann (Image 230113-F-F3405-0002)
704th Test Group, Detachment 1, Holloman AFB
Company Grade Officer of the Quarter
Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa (Image 230127-F-F3405-0003)
704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Staff Sgt. Patrick Moon
846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter
Airman 1st Class Keanu Utoafili (Image 230113-F-F3405-0003)
586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Airman of the Quarter
Alana Richardson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0001)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category I
Jillian Sears
717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category II
Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)
746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category III
James Ashley (Image 230113-F-F3405-0004)
Services, Arnold AFB
Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I
Matthew Clear (Image 220614-F-KN521-2008)
Services, Arnold AFB
Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II
Patricia Henderson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0004)
AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
Civilian of the Quarter Category III
National Radar Cross Section Test Facility Test Team
704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB
Exceptional Innovator Award
Todd LeMay (Image 230113-F-F3405-0005)
719th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
Semi-Annual Safety Award
Ranges Team
804th Test Group, Arnold AFB
Technical Achievement Award
Wind Tunnel Test Team
804th Test Group, Arnold AFB
Semi-Annual Gossick Team Excellence Award
