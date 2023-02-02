AEDC fourth quarter award winners announced

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In January, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the fourth quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Holloman Air Force Base, headquarters of the 704th Test Group, AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.



Maj. Matthew Sandridge (Image 230113-F-F3405-0001)

586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Field Grade Officer of the Quarter



Capt. Joseph Baumann (Image 230113-F-F3405-0002)

704th Test Group, Detachment 1, Holloman AFB

Company Grade Officer of the Quarter



Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa (Image 230127-F-F3405-0003)

704th Test Group, Holloman AFB

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Staff Sgt. Patrick Moon

846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter



Airman 1st Class Keanu Utoafili (Image 230113-F-F3405-0003)

586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Airman of the Quarter



Alana Richardson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0001)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category I



Jillian Sears

717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category II



Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)

746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category III



James Ashley (Image 230113-F-F3405-0004)

Services, Arnold AFB

Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I



Matthew Clear (Image 220614-F-KN521-2008)

Services, Arnold AFB

Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II



Patricia Henderson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0004)

AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB

Civilian of the Quarter Category III



National Radar Cross Section Test Facility Test Team

704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB

Exceptional Innovator Award



Todd LeMay (Image 230113-F-F3405-0005)

719th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB

Semi-Annual Safety Award



Ranges Team

804th Test Group, Arnold AFB

Technical Achievement Award



Wind Tunnel Test Team

804th Test Group, Arnold AFB

Semi-Annual Gossick Team Excellence Award

