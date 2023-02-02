Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AEDC fourth quarter award winners announced

    AEDC fourth quarter award winners announced

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – In January, Arnold Engineering Development Complex leadership recognized the quarterly award winners for the fourth quarter of 2022 during a Commander’s Call at Holloman Air Force Base, headquarters of the 704th Test Group, AEDC. The individuals and teams recognized for their performance are listed below. An image number is listed in parentheses after the name of the winners for whom a photo is included in this news release.

    Maj. Matthew Sandridge (Image 230113-F-F3405-0001)
    586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Field Grade Officer of the Quarter

    Capt. Joseph Baumann (Image 230113-F-F3405-0002)
    704th Test Group, Detachment 1, Holloman AFB
    Company Grade Officer of the Quarter

    Master Sgt. Juan De La Rosa (Image 230127-F-F3405-0003)
    704th Test Group, Holloman AFB
    Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Staff Sgt. Patrick Moon
    846th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Non-Commissioned Officer of the Quarter

    Airman 1st Class Keanu Utoafili (Image 230113-F-F3405-0003)
    586th Flight Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Airman of the Quarter

    Alana Richardson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0001)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category I

    Jillian Sears
    717th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    Geneva Chavez (Image 230127-F-F3405-0002)
    746th Test Squadron, Holloman AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    James Ashley (Image 230113-F-F3405-0004)
    Services, Arnold AFB
    Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category I

    Matthew Clear (Image 220614-F-KN521-2008)
    Services, Arnold AFB
    Non-appropriated Fund Civilian of the Quarter Category II

    Patricia Henderson (Image 230127-F-F3405-0004)
    AFTC/PZ Arnold, Arnold AFB
    Civilian of the Quarter Category III

    National Radar Cross Section Test Facility Test Team
    704th Test Group, Det. 1, Holloman AFB
    Exceptional Innovator Award

    Todd LeMay (Image 230113-F-F3405-0005)
    719th Test Squadron, Arnold AFB
    Semi-Annual Safety Award

    Ranges Team
    804th Test Group, Arnold AFB
    Technical Achievement Award

    Wind Tunnel Test Team
    804th Test Group, Arnold AFB
    Semi-Annual Gossick Team Excellence Award

