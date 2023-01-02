NAVSUP announces 2022 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Karissa Murdock | MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Logistics Specialist First Class (LS1) (AW) Christopher I....... read more read more Photo By Karissa Murdock | MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Logistics Specialist First Class (LS1) (AW) Christopher I. Estrella (center) is named Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) 2022 Sailor of the Year, Feb. 1, and presented with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement and superior performance, exceptional professionalism, personal initiative, and loyal devotion to duty by Commander, NAVSUP, Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, SC, USN. Estrella is assigned acting Leading Chief Petty Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Atsugi’s Transportation Office, Warehousing & Inventory Management Office, Inventory Accuracy, Advance Traceability and Control Note Atsugi and Base HAZMIN Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Karissa Murdock) see less | View Image Page

Logistics Specialist First Class (LS1) (AW) Christopher I. Estrella was selected as Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) 2022 Sailor of the year during a NAVSUP Enterprisewide virtual meeting Feb. 1.



As acting Leading Chief Petty Officer for NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka Site Atsugi’s Transportation Office, Warehousing & Inventory Management Office, Inventory Accuracy, Advance Traceability and Control Note Atsugi and Base HAZMIN Center, Estrella is responsible for oversight, procedural compliance and training of 46 personnel, producing the movement of 5.9 million pounds of Navy-owned material.



Estrella was selected for the honor based on the scope and impact of his leadership, his institutional and technical expertise, and special qualifications. Among his numerous accomplishments, Estrella was recognized for100% inventory accuracy and the replenishment of 11,266 line items valued at over $350 million; oversight and compliance of 80,711 material transactions valued at $20.2 million with 100 percent Aviation Consumable and Flight Clothing inventory validity with a net effectiveness of 95.08%; and oversaw disposal of 4,126 pounds in expired hazardous material. His efforts in overseeing the expedition of seven essential items for salvage operations in recovering a downed F-35 are recognized by others who now routinely seek his advice for all facets of transportation and materiel movement across Fifth and Seventh Fleets areas of operation.



NAVSUP Commanding Officer Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser presented Estrella with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for meritorious achievement and superior performance, exceptional professionalism, personal initiative, and loyal devotion to duty.



In nominating Estrella for the honor, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Commanding Officer Capt. Michael S. Carl said, “Petty Officer Estrella’s positive attitude and selfless commitment to duty has been the foremost contributing factor to overall success of NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka. He is an exceptional leader, improviser, and role model.” He went on to say, “Multiple Sailors at NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Atsugi, Naval Air Facility Atsugi and from across the fleet have sought him out to help them grow both personally and professionally.”



Estrella was selected from among seven nominees from across the NAVSUP Enterprise.



Estrella will go on to compete for Department of the Navy designation as Navy Sailor of the Year.



