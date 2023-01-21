Joint Region Marianas and GovGuam Partner; Host First Cultural Resources Open House

Photo By Rachel Landers | ASAN, Guam (Jan. 21, 2022) - Cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Landers | ASAN, Guam (Jan. 21, 2022) - Cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are ready to welcome members of the public to a Cultural Resources Open House held at the new Government of Guam Cultural Repository at the University of Guam in Mangilao, Jan. 19. More than 120 members of the community attended the event, which provided an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam (Jan. 21, 2022) – More than 120 members of the community attended a Cultural Resources Open House held at the new Government of Guam Cultural Repository at the University of Guam (UOG) in Mangilao, Jan. 19.



Joint Region Marianas (JRM) in coordination with the Government of Guam and the University of Guam hosted the event in response to expressed community interest. The open house provided an opportunity for the public to review the status of, and learn more about cultural resources preservation and management in support of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam.



“The protection of Guam’s cultural resources is important to us,” JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson said. “Our cultural and natural resource specialists from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas are here today specifically to talk to the people of Guam. Our team is passionate about what they do, and excited to share their work with the community.”



Guam State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan also attended the event, and said the Guam Cultural Repository would serve as an important facility to protect artifacts discovered throughout Guam, and not only items discovered by DoD.



“We’re happy that this has finally come into fruition through the [2011] Programmatic Agreement (PA),” Lujan said. “[This facility will store] pretty much everything within the inventory of the Guam Museum. This is finally a home for these artifacts.”



University of Guam will staff and manage the repository on behalf of the Department of CHamoru Affairs through a memorandum of agreement. “We are grateful to the University of Guam for allowing us to host this event at their facility,” said Nicholson. “This was an important opportunity for us to not only share our findings but also open up this facility to the community before the artifacts discovered throughout Guam are secured here.”



The 20,000 square-foot repository was funded through a $12 million DoD grant, as part of the 2011 Programmatic Agreement (PA) between DoD and the Government of Guam. The 2011 PA is a codification of the agreement to manage the mitigation plans for cumulative environmental

and archaeological effects of the Marine Corps Relocation to Guam.