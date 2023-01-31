Navy Region Southeast Top Air Traffic Controller and Technician Named

Courtesy Photo | Navy Region Southeast named Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Marquise Price as their...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Region Southeast named Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Marquise Price as their nominee for the prestigious Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie Air Traffic Controller of the Year award. (US Navy photo by Sean Dath, RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Navy Region Southeast chose Electronics Technician 1st Class Erik Outlaw, from NAS Meridian, and Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Marquise Price, from NAS Corpus Christi, as the top Air Traffic Control Technician and Air Traffic Controller in the region.



These two outstanding Sailors will move on to compete for the prestigious Vice Admiral William P. Lawrence and Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie awards. These two award programs recognize outstanding contributions to mission readiness, operational effectiveness and safety of flight!



“Competition was tough with a lot of outstanding nominees from around the Region,” said Rear Adm. Wesley McCall, Commander, Navy Region Southeast, in his congratulatory announcement. “I'm extremely proud of all their hard work and superb contributions in support of Naval Aviation.”



As the Ground Electronics Maintenance Division Leading Petty Officer, Outlaw led a team of 10 military and eight civilian personnel in the maintenance and upkeep of all radar, communications and navigation ATC support systems at three airfields. He supervised preparations for the 2022 Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardizations inspection for NAS Meridian, yielding the highest score for the installation is the last five years. His technical expertise was vital in the installation’s support of more than 175,000 safe military flight operations at the installation, and more than 10 additional FAA and regional airports.



“Naval Aviation is what we do at NAS Meridian,” said Capt Timothy Moore, Commanding Officer, NAS Meridian. “Petty Officer Outlaw has directly affected the mission readiness of our squadrons through his dedication and professionalism. His nomination is most well deserved.”



Price serves as the Facility Watch Supervisor, Tower Chief for NAS Corpus Christi’s ATC towers, and Naval Air Training and Operating Procedures Standardization instructor – positions that typically are held by more senior personnel. His performance was key in gaining a “superb” facility rating with no major deficiencies during two major inspections. His guidance of more than 50 Sailors and seven civilian controllers ensured the safe completion of over 120,000 flight operations.



“Being a Tower Chief and training instructor at a Naval Aviation training command is no small task,” said Capt Ty Jurica, Commanding Officer, NAS Corpus Christi. “Our mission includes the training of flight students and how to talk and communicate with the tower. His steady hand has helped train thousands of future Naval Aviators and he is most deserving of this award.”



All the Navy’s initial pilot training takes place in Navy Region Southeast. Close to 1,000 aircraft operate at Naval Air Stations throughout the region, with 1,300 flight students taking to the skies from southeast airfields every year.



“Great Naval Air Stations don’t just happen. They happen because of the dedication of people like Petty Officer Outlaw and Petty Officer Price. Sixty-five percent of all Naval Aviation assets reside in the Southeast Region. And our team provides them with the best and safest airfields in which to train,” said McCall. “Best of luck to both as they represent Team Southeast in the forthcoming competition.”