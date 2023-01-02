CNP Visits NETC Pensacola



By Ensign Jessica Wood, NETC Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) Vice Adm. Rick Cheeseman visited Naval Air Station Pensacola and Corry Station on Jan. 26, 2023. During his first visit to Pensacola, he met with personnel from Naval Education Training Command (NETC) domain assets, to include Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU), Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity (NETSAFA), Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC), Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC).



“We are extremely thankful for Vice Adm. Cheeseman’s visit to our NETC Pensacola learning sites,” said Rear Admiral Pete Garvin, commander, NETC. “Fleet readiness starts here as we refine Sailors into highly skilled, operationally effective and combat ready warfighters who are capable of winning the wars of tomorrow.”



During the visit, Cheeseman Aviation Rescue Swimmer training, toured training facilities, and interacted with a Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System (MRTS) 3D® simulation. MRTS 3D® is an example of modernized, on-demand training delivery, developed by Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division as part of the Navy’s Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) initiative. RRL is designed to provide Sailors the right, modernized training at the right time in a Sailor’s career, and in the right way.



Cheeseman addressed NETC staff and local triads during an all hands call in NASC’s auditorium. He communicated the vision for the CNP 2023 Strategic Design. The top priority is personnel readiness, and in regard to the MyNavyHR services for Sailors, he stated that, “We will unburden Sailors so they can focus on their mission. We must take care of them and do this right.” He also provided insight into force management and development within our Navy, placing emphasis on putting Sailors first, reaffirming to the audience, “What we do matters, what all of you do matters.”



A key part of the Strategic Design aligns with NETC’s mission to provide steady and effective training through programs supporting the street-to-fleet model, developing civilians into properly trained Sailors who can execute their jobs at the highest levels of excellence.

Following the all hands call, Cheeseman joined Sailors from all four local commands for lunch, then spoke with the newest additions to the recruiting force at NORU. Notably, this was the first time that NORU has hosted any Chief of Naval Personnel.



Cheeseman concluded his visit with a trip to CIWT and IWTC on Corry Station. There, he toured facilities and engaged with Sailors and leadership within the Information Warfare communities.



NETC’s mission is to recruit and hire talented civilians, deliver training and education to transform civilians into Sailors and distribute accession Sailors to the fleet to maximize readiness and ensure mission success; to provide specialized training and educational tools to advance the personal and professional development of Sailors throughout their career; and serve as sole claimant for individual training and education and as the principal advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command on training and education related matters.



