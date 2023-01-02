Photo Essay: New barracks at Fort McCoy at sunset

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Jan. 30,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An area of the 1600 block of the cantonment area of the installation is shown Jan. 30, 2023, at sunset next to a new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks that was built at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors built two new barracks buildings so far in the block. The barracks are different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. The new buildings are four stories and are able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The plan, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, is to build two more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. The Army Corps of Engineers have managed both barracks projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy Garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states.



