    Photo Essay: Airmen jump in for cold-water immersion training as part of Air Force-led Cold-Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy

    Airmen jump in for cold-water immersion training as part of Air Force-led Cold-Weather Operations Course at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An Air National Guard security forces Airman who was one of 50 students in an Air Force-led Cold Weather Operations Course participates in cold-water immersion training Jan. 27, 2023, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The activity was part of the 16 days of training for 50 Airmen from multiple Air National Guard security forces units. Besides cold-water immersion, the Airmen also learned about cold-weather shelters, survival techniques, cold-weather uniform wear, and more in the training.

    Fort McCoy has a long history of supporting cold-weather training.

    Eighty years prior to this training, in January 1943, the installation hosted winter training for the Army's 76th Division prior to the Division deploying to Europe to fight in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 11:35
    Story ID: 437622
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
