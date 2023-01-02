ASC’s Resource Management director retires after 33 years of Army service

Photo By Jon Connor | Cheryl Vincent, deputy chief of staff for Resource Management (G8), U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jon Connor | Cheryl Vincent, deputy chief of staff for Resource Management (G8), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, displays the Superior Civilian Service Medal and certificate, assisted by Col. Beth Behn, chief of Transportation and commandant of the U.S. Army Transportation School, at Fort Eustis, Va., during her retirement ceremony Jan. 25 in Heritage Hall at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. Behn served as the ceremony host. Flanking them is G3’s (Operations) Sgt. Maj. Timothy Jensen, who assisted Behn in the presentation of awards. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Thirty-three years, seven months, and 19 days. That is the summation of one high-ranking Army Civilian’s career who retired Jan. 25 here in Heritage Hall during a ceremony that was as befitting as her career.



For Cheryl Vincent, GS-15, deputy chief of staff for Resource Management (G8), U.S. Army Sustainment Command, an Army career that started out as a budget analyst intern and now culminating as the top resource management officer has been long and rich. Her career began with the Armament, Munitions, and Chemical Command, ASC’s predecessor command.



Under Vincent’s leadership, the G8 resourced the execution of nearly $5 billion annually and managed about 25,000 Army Civilian, military, and contractor positions in support of ASC’s various missions. In recent years, ASC was tasked to assist in Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, Iranian aggression, Operation Allies Welcome Afghan Refugees, and European Preparedness Readiness support to Ukraine, all of which created resourcing challenges but successfully met by the G8 team.



Hosting the ceremony was ASC former chief of staff, Col. Beth Behn, now chief of Transportation and commandant of the U.S. Army Transportation School, at Fort Eustis, Virginia.



“Cheryl understood, as all great resource managers do, that the best way to support the command is to stay ahead of the requirements, to be anticipatory and proactive,” Behn said in her remarks.



During Behn’s time at ASC from 2019 to 2021, she and Vincent served three different commanding generals.



“She quickly became a trusted member of the inner circle of the CG’s advisers,” Behn said, recalling that often before a commanding general-led meeting took place, the commanding general would start the meeting asking if Vincent was present.



“You are here to celebrate what a fantastic leader, mentor, and teammate she has been,” Behn told the audience. And, that Vincent’s impact with those she worked with and for was “immeasurable.”



Behn said that Vincent’s most significant contribution to the workforce was “helping to grow the next generation of leaders” in the Army.



In Vincent’s remarks, she thanked all those who helped her throughout her career.



“So bottom line, my retirement isn’t about me or my career, it’s about a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped me along the way and has been part of my career,” she said.



Vincent also discussed the “daily grind” of working day in and day out.



“To me there were very few days that were actually a grind,” thanks to the support of her team. “Work was quite simple – it was supporting the Soldier.”



No two days were alike, and every day was unique, Vincent said of her career.



“I really only had to pay attention and protect the taxpayer dollar and stretch it as far as possible to make sure we did everything possible to support the Army’s Soldiers.”



Vincent challenged attendees and the workforce in general to do two things.



“Everyday make a difference – move the ball forward,” and, “continue to work together and make this a great place to work. It takes all of us to make that happen.”



She closed her remarks by thanking her family for their love and support and told her parents this: “You are everything to me. I am me because of you.”



During the ceremony Vincent was awarded the Superior Civilian Service Medal, Army Certificate of Retirement, and the Army Certificate of Appreciation. Vincent’s husband, Brad, received an Army Certificate of Appreciation as well. Also participating in the ceremony was daughter, Kayla, and Vincent’s parents.



Assisting Behn in the awards presentations was Sgt. Maj. Timothy Jensen, Operations (G3) sergeant major.



Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Niehoff, ASC chaplain, provided the invocation.



Prior to the ceremony, Vincent handed out awards to some members of G8. . Likewise, Vincent received several retirement gifts from her staff.



Replacing Vincent is Travis Haynes, who was chief of G8’s Resource Planning Division.



In 2017, Vincent served as the interim ASC chief of staff.



Vincent is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Illinois, with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa.



She is Acquisition Level III certified in Business, Cost Estimating and Financial Management, and is a member of the Army Acquisition Corps and National Defense Industrial Association. Vincent is also a Defense Department Certified Financial Manager.



ASC’s mission is to integrate and synchronize key elements of the sustainment enterprise in order to deliver capabilities in support of Army forces during Joint All-Domain Operations. It is the connection between the U.S. Army Materiel Command, ASC’s higher headquarters, and the units in the field, providing them what they need and when and where they need it.