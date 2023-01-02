February 2023 Command Message: Moving Forward to Liberty

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – As many of you are aware, in the coming months, Fort Bragg will officially change its name to Fort Liberty in accordance with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and as approved by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III.



This is a monumental change. I want to ensure all of you the name change does not alter what the installation stands for, nor does it erase our rich history.



Our history is full of deserving candidates such as 1st Lt. Vernon Baker, Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez, and Lt. Gen. James Gavin. So, I am sure many of you are wondering, why Liberty?



There are so many deserving Soldiers who have a connection with our installation. But who could say what makes one person more deserving than another? No single individual could be identified who was able to encompass and encapsulate everything this installation represents and all the major commands that call this installation home.



Instead, we looked to one of America’s core values. The value of liberty which is a uniting factor throughout our Army’s history. In its greatest fights, the Army and its Soldiers have risked their lives for the defense of liberty so it may flourish.



In the American Revolution, patriots fought for the liberty to direct their lives, pursue their happiness, and determine their futures through representative democracy.



Liberty is featured on unit crests; it centers the Divisional song of the storied 82nd Airborne and anchors the motto of the equally heralded Army Special Operation Forces. It graces our currency, our landmarks, and it is essential to our founding documents.



It is a value we all work and strive toward.



Liberty is an all-encompassing reflection of what this community stands for and the installation’s mission. It represents what our veterans and retirees fought to protect, what our current service members continue to fight for, and our hopes for the future.



One of our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, once said, “Where liberty dwells, there is my country.”



I am proud to say that the value of liberty dwells here at our installation and I am proud to be the garrison commander of the future Fort Liberty.



Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:

• Sew What – Feb. 7

• Arbor Days Tree Planting – Feb. 8

• 1-2-3 Paint – Feb. 9

• Military Spouse Employment Social – Feb. 10

• EFMP Painting Wishes – Feb. 14

• Community Information Exchange and Town Hall – Feb. 15

• Accidental Discharge Comedy Show – Feb. 17

• Lifeguard and Waterfront Certification Course – Feb. 21-24

• Are you ready for retirement? Event – Feb. 23

• Super Saturday BINGO – Feb. 25

• Womack Hiring Fair – Feb. 28

• All American Races – March 25