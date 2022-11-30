As we come to the end of Native American Heritage Month we want to share with you a story about a Zuni tribe member, a daughter, a wife, a mother, and an award winning U.S. Army soldier from the 595th Transportation Brigade.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:44 Story ID: 437583 Location: KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How the Army helped to appreciate her Native American roots, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.