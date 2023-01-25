Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Jennifer Sangil

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sangil, noncommissioned officer in charge of women’s health and pediatrics assigned to the 36th Healthcare Operations Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 25, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB, Sangil has been known as a steady and skilled NCO that holds Airmen to standards and works with integrity to make sure the mission is accomplished daily. She is the section supervisor for five Airmen, two of whom she is developing to run daily operations, three contractors and six providers. Sangil has recently filled the flight chief position for six weeks, overseeing 35 staff, executing 1,600 appointments and $550,000 in treatment and preventative services. She directly piloted the flight through National Accreditation by validating 10 programs, three operating instructions and averting a discrepancy by providing detailed documentation to the surveyor to which Sangil was selected superior performer for her leadership and initiative.



As the NCOIC of women’s health and pediatrics, Sangil oversees clinical operations for 16 personnel within three departments and delivers obstetrics, gynecology and primary care manager services to 5,700 joint service beneficiaries. She initiates triage, walk-in appointments, telephone consults and facilitates communication between patients and their provider by relaying negative laboratory and radiology results. Sangil is also the property custodian and supply manager, regulating a budget of $126,000 for three sections and protects $584,000 in medical equipment, supplies and assets. She is the subject matter expert for infection prevention, upholding Department of Defense standards by planning monthly inspections, enforcing disease control and rectifies any discrepancies.



“I love patient care,” said Sangil. “I love interacting with patients and making sure we’re giving them the treatment and care they need.”



Sangil leads multiple programs across the group in support of the 196 staff members. She had led the group awards ceremonies, leading 20 volunteers, organizing 13 events and honoring 51 of our enlisted members across two units. She also drove the wing health fair and group pediatric mental health process improvement by delivering women’s health education to 75 patients, implementing an appointment system reminder, reducing the no-show rate by 30% and enhancing access to care by 20%.



“It’s important to lead by example because we have Airmen watching us on a daily basis and they’re going to be next in line in the Air Force generation,” said Sangil.



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Sangil!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.31.2023 18:29 Story ID: 437582 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Jennifer Sangil, by A1C Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.