Cabins available year-round at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground in Pine View Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Jan. 26, 2023, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman's Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy's cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) has many cabins available for rent at Pine View Campground, and those cabins are available year-round.



Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for DFMWR said cabins at the campground are diverse and are excellent accommodations.



“All of our cabins are available year-round,” KIaris said. “Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.”



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out are also open so people can check out items for outdoor recreation if needed, and more, Karis said.



“The office is manned as we have cabin guests, and they handle reservations for camping in spring, summer, and fall. Equipment check-out is also available with a variety of items,” he said.



Ten new park model cabins were added to the campground area in 2018, Karis said.



The park models have one bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom, a living room area with cable TV, air conditioning, and a washer and dryer. Karis said the cabins are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities.



Following are the cabin rental rates at Pine View Campground:



• duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $100 Sunday-Thursday, $115 Friday-Saturday; general public, $110, Sunday-Thursday, $135 Friday-Saturday.



• lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $115 Sunday-Thursday and $130 Friday-Saturday; general public, $140 Sunday-Thursday and $155 Friday-Saturday.



• loft log cabin — military or DOD employee rate, $85 Sunday-Thursday, $100 Friday-Saturday; general public, $105 Sunday-Thursday, $120 Friday-Saturday.



• east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $130 Sunday-Thursday and $145 Friday-Saturday; general public, $155 Sunday-Thursday and $170 Friday-Saturday.



Get additional information about cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling the office at 608-388-3517.



People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com or by going on Facebook to https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr.



