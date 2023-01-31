Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Sunset at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    Sunset at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The sun sets as guests enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and snowtubing Jan. 26, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family.

    The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing.

    For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2023 16:41
    Story ID: 437569
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sunset at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    outdoor recreation at Fort McCoy

