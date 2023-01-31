Photo Essay: 2023 Fort McCoy Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Guest speaker Marcus Gentry receives a special appreciation plaque from Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Guest speaker Marcus Gentry receives a special appreciation plaque from Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard after Gentry's presentation about Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 19, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2023 Fort McCoy, Wis., Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance. Gentry gave an excellent presentation about many things representing the memory, history, and meaning of the life of MLK Jr. Gentry is the founder of The Respect Academy. He is an innovator, speaker, and consultant. According to his website, www.marcusgentry.com, The Respect Academy is “is a web-based service organization that uses the Socratic method of teaching, coaching, and creative empowerment strategies for the application of universal principles.” Americans celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Day, which is the only federal holiday commemorating an African American, on Jan. 20, 1986. In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a National Day of Service and made the third Monday in January every year the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — a “Day On, Not a Day Off.” King advocated for nonviolent resistance to overcome injustice as a means of lifting racial oppression. He created change with organized sit-ins, marches, and peaceful demonstrations that highlighted issues of inequality. King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964; he was the youngest person to ever receive this high honor. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father by entering the ministry to become a Baptist minister. On April 4, 1968, at the age of 39, he was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., as he stood on the balcony of his hotel. King had traveled to Memphis to lead a march in support of striking sanitation workers. The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Guest speaker Marcus Gentry gives his presentation about Martin Luther King Jr., and more, on Jan. 19, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center for the 2023 Fort McCoy, Wis., Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.



Gentry gave an excellent presentation about many things representing the memory, history, and meaning of the life of MLK Jr. Gentry is the founder of The Respect Academy. He is an innovator, speaker, and consultant.



According to his website, www.marcusgentry.com, The Respect Academy is “is a web-based service organization that uses the Socratic method of teaching, coaching, and creative empowerment strategies for the application of universal principles.”



Americans celebrated the first official Martin Luther King Day, which is the only federal holiday commemorating an African American, on Jan. 20, 1986.



In 1994, Congress designated the holiday as a National Day of Service and made the third Monday in January every year the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — a “Day On, Not a Day Off.” King advocated for nonviolent resistance to overcome injustice as a means of lifting racial oppression.



He created change with organized sit-ins, marches, and peaceful demonstrations that highlighted issues of inequality.



King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964; he was the youngest person to ever receive this high honor. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father by entering the ministry to become a Baptist minister.



On April 4, 1968, at the age of 39, he was assassinated in Memphis, Tenn., as he stood on the balcony of his hotel.



King had traveled to Memphis to lead a march in support of striking sanitation workers.



The event was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. For more information about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work or to find other events related to the holiday, visit https://thekingcenter.org.



