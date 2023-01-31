POL brings a new way to pay

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.-- Tyndall’s petroleum, oils and lubricants flight is among the first of more than 600 Department of Defense facilities set to transition to a new Electronic Point of Sale Device (EPOSD) for fuels distribution.



As the U.S. Air Force prioritizes bringing technological innovation to day-to-day operations, the EPOSD is proving to accelerate change by resolving several issues that previously existed.



“The system ensures the receipts are clear and are 100% accurate,” explained Tech. Sgt. William Overton, 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of the fuels environmental and safety office.



The EPOSD will replace the outdated paper tracking system previously used by the POL control center to manage how much fuel is sold and to which unit, including TDY units visiting Tyndall for training and weapons evaluation exercises.



“It will also clear up radio traffic,” Overton continued. “If a new jet needs fuel, it automatically is dispatched to [the operators] screen as a waiting customer. There is no longer 15 [Airmen] on the same channel waiting to see if they need to be dispatched anywhere else.”



In addition to clearing radio channels, the EPOSD also is intended to reduce manning on weekend shifts. In order to refuel an aircraft before the EPOSD, one Airman would be needed to dispatch service to the jet and another would go to refuel, while tracking the exact amount of fuel given. The EPSOD allows for the work of two Airmen to be done easily by one.



Tyndall was the 66th installation to complete the transition, with all 600 DoD facilities expected to changeover within the next several years.



“Personally, I am excited for this new system,” said Overton. “This technology has caught up to current mission tempo and security needs. So far, this process has been streamlined and I’ve seen nothing but good things and success. I look forward to [using] the new system.”

