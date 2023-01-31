MCAS New River Go-Getter: Lance Cpl. Carlos A. Sierrasans

"I told myself, there is no way this man is going to convince me to join anything,” said Carlos A. Sierrasans, a class of 2020 student at Hialeah high school, Hialeah, Florida, when a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter stepped in front of his class.



The Marine Corps recruiter, not phasing Sierrasans at first, conveyed words that resonated with him, changing his outlook on the military entirely.



“Not everyone that joins goes to war and dies,” said the recruiter. “Enlisting is the easy way out. You get food, housing, electricity, and water. You name it! All you have to do is give it (the Marine Corps) heart.”



The recruiter’s words to Sierrasans’s class turned the day he thought would be just another day into the day he told himself he was joining the Marine Corps.



After growing up in Guanabacoa township, Havana, Cuba, Sierrasans and his family were getting by with just enough resources to afford a meal each day. At the age of nine, his life completely changed when his family decided to move to the United States in hopes of a fresh start.



Coming from humble beginnings, Sierrasans attended school, not forgetting that his family had struggled in the past while in Cuba. His goal was to find a path that would take him to proper housing, food, security, and financial stability for himself and his future family.



Sierrasans graduated from high school in 2020, and on July 20, enlisted in the Marine Corps to be a fixed/rotary wing aircraft mechanic.



Sierrasans quarantined for four weeks at the Citadel Military College in Charleston, South Carolina, before proceeding to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for recruit training. He became the first generation of Marines to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety guidelines during the beginning of a global pandemic.



Today, Lance Cpl. Carlos A. Sierrasans serves as a Consolidated Hazmat Material Reutilization Inventory Management Program (CHRIMP) representative with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River and is the MCAS New River’s Go-Getter of the month.



“Sierrasans performs at a high level with no supervision and is a well-rounded Marine both professionally and personally,” said Staff Sgt. Jamel R. Munden, CHRIMP Noncommissioned Officer in Charge with H&HS. “He’s always looking for a challenge and is ready to go at all times. He’s the first person here and the last to leave.”



After setting the example for continuous dedication and high performance for himself and fellow Marines in the workplace, Sierrasans emphasizes the importance of selflessness as a leader of Marines.



“You can’t be a leader and be selfish,” said Sierrasans. “If you were a selfish leader, then you wouldn’t have any followers. Putting the Marines in your unit first will be what helps you and your Marines go above and beyond.”

