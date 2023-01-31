CE Generations: Lt. Col. Alexander Nelson

Photo By Diana Nesukh | Serving as the Deputy Lead for the Infrastructure and Posture Team, Lt. Col. Alexander...... read more read more Photo By Diana Nesukh | Serving as the Deputy Lead for the Infrastructure and Posture Team, Lt. Col. Alexander Nelson has been a proud member of the Air Force for over 20 years. His military lineage stretches back to his three great uncles and father, Col. (Ret) Lionel Nelson. see less | View Image Page

“The military is not just a job, but an adventure!” was the motto that Lt. Col. Alexander Nelson’s father, retired Col. Lionel Nelson, lived by and one of the things that inspired him to explore a career in the military.



With over 20 years of service as a proud Civil Engineer, Nelson is currently based in the Pentagon as the Deputy Lead for the Infrastructure and Posture Team integrating the Secretary of the Air Force’s Resilient Basing, Sustainment, and Communication Operational Imperative, among six other Operational Imperatives, and three Cross-Cutting Operational Enablers.



Nelson’s desire to serve in the military began by hearing stories of his three great uncles who served in the Pacific during World War II but ultimately culminated in seeing his father serve. His father started his military career as an Air Force Reservist while completing his medical training during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of colonel at the time of his discharge. Despite a busy civilian medical practice, he missed the military camaraderie and mission focus and subsequently, joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He served as a Civil Affairs Medical Officer, a Command Surgeon and a Flight Surgeon throughout his 21-year career while having multiple deployments in Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Pacific and Haiti before retiring as a colonel. In 2008, he voluntarily reactivated to serve as the Brigade Surgeon for the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade, attached to the 10th Mountain Infantry Division in Iraq.



“Hearing about his many adventures in far-away countries while helping others, inspired me to also explore an exciting career in the military and give back to my country,” said Nelson. One of the adventures his father recounted was when he would incongruously break for afternoon tea and biscuits in a steaming jungle with his New Guinean military counterparts during a medical mission. Another was attempting to say “I am a doctor” in Thai but instead saying "I am a cooking pot.” Nelson eventually got to explore the world and have his own adventures through deployments to Ali Air Base, Iraq; Balad Air Base, Iraq; Camp Arifjan, Kuwait; and Forward Operating Base Oqab, Afghanistan.



Throughout his life and career, Nelson has learned that one of the most important things someone can do in their life is help others. One example, Nelson recalled, was a story his father told him about saving a child’s life. Using medication that is considered over-the counter in the U.S., his father was able to help the child who was suffering from dengue. Reflecting on what the story taught him, Nelson said, “seeking glory was never as important as knowing that we made the right decisions at the right times to ensure the care for others and mission success.”