ASC offers on-the-spot hiring at upcoming job fair

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Calling all college graduates and job seekers looking to start a career as an Army Civilian!



U.S. Army Sustainment Command is attending the Becoming Everything You Are hiring event for the third year in a row. The event, which was held virtually the past two years, will now be held both virtually and in-person at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland Feb. 10-11.



Job seekers who are not able to attend the event in-person will have the opportunity to attend virtually in a two-dimensional village known as BEYA World II. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s booth, where leaders and managers from AMC and their major subordinate commands, including ASC, will be present.



“Candidates will not be at a disadvantage if they attend the event virtually. They have just as good a chance at an interview virtually as they would if they were in person,” said Mary Kauzlarich, an ASC human resource specialist. “The key is to get registered and have their resume and transcripts uploaded into Yello.”



Yello is a talent acquisition software where applicants can submit their resume ahead of the event. That way, hiring officials will have the chance to review resumes and consider applicants they would like to interview during the event.



On-the-spot interviews will take place, both virtually and in-person, with the intention of issuing tentative job offers or letters of intent during the event.



Bailey Rowold is an ASC human resource specialist who will be attending the event in-person, alongside Kauzlarich.



“Applicants can potentially be hired on-the-spot after going through the proper process,” she explained. “They will need to have their resume submitted, which can be done before or during the career fair. If a manager wants to interview a participant, that can happen, and then they could potentially get a tentative job offer.”



This year, ASC has available positions in public affairs, legal, logistics management, supply and more. “Anyone that is looking for a job or career change should attend BEYA. There will be lots of opportunities available, especially for recent graduates and current students,” Kauzlarich said.



At BEYA, multiple commands may issue a tentative job offer or letter of intent to the same candidate. It is important for candidates to keep in mind which command is best for them.



“You can hear almost every Army senior leader talk about the fight for talent, and it’s absolutely true and it’s happening right now,” said Matt Sannito, ASC deputy to the commanding general.



ASC recognizes the importance of creating a positive work environment, conducive to recruiting and retaining quality Civilian employees. They are doing so by instituting a 21st century workplace initiative.



One aspect of the 21st century workplace initiative is offering telework opportunities. Lee Hansen, director of ASC G1 (Human Resources), explained, “Current employees, potential applicants, and many businesses learned all can benefit from a hybrid workplace where employees can work from home far more frequently than what we once thought possible.”



The mission of ASC is another factor that may lend to applicants choosing to work at ASC. Allen McCain, a risk financial management analyst intern, was hired at BEYA 2022. He shared why he chose to work at ASC. “I believed in the ASC mission, and being former military, I understood the impact of my position.”



ASC is the executing arm to the field for AMC – which is responsible for supplying everything that the Army’s combat units need to fight and win on the battlefield. This includes delivering everything a Soldier flies, drives, shoots, eats, or communicates with.



ASC is headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, but has units based at major military installations across the U.S, as well as in many countries, some being Kuwait, Korea and Germany. ASC has a presence of some kind at all Army installations, going wherever needed to respond to the requirements of combat commanders.



Although BEYA has previously been marketed towards historically black college and university students seeking a job in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics career field, the event is open to all people and career fields, regardless of race, national origin, gender or major.



To register for the event, students or college graduates will need to register at https://s4.goeshow.com/ccgroup/beyastem/2023/register.cfm?fbclid=IwAR1gYUT71HD8obJZp3W5I_fa2dPvFJNZ201vISUmChTU2kkTDQqQADFuL1I.



Candidates may also provide their resume to AMC and its major subordinate commands prior to the event by pre-registering at https://tinyurl.com/2o4r7zqc. The pre-registration link with AMC is not a registration for the BEYA event. Candidates will still need to register on the BEYA website.