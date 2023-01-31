NIWC Atlantic Recycles 250 Tons of Solid Waste Since 2020

Photo By Kris Patterson | Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s recycling efforts since fiscal...... read more read more Photo By Kris Patterson | Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s recycling efforts since fiscal year (FY) 2020 has prevented 250 tons of solid waste from being landfilled. Among the recycled items were 220,000 pounds of cardboard; 99,000 pounds of recycled lead acid batteries; 134,000 pounds of office waste, including paper, books, newsprint, etc.; nearly 15,000 pounds of scrap metal; just short of 15,000 pounds of plastic; about 9,300 pounds of other old batteries under the Call2Recycle program; and 750 printer cartridges. (Navy illustration by Wendy Jamieson) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s recycling efforts since fiscal year (FY) 2020 has prevented 250 tons of solid waste from being landfilled.



Among the recycled items were 220,000 pounds of cardboard; 99,000 pounds of recycled lead acid batteries; 134,000 pounds of office waste, including paper, books, newsprint, etc.; nearly 15,000 pounds of scrap metal; just short of 15,000 pounds of plastic; about 9,300 pounds of other old batteries under the Call2Recycle program; and 750 printer cartridges.



To help achieve this great feat, NIWC Atlantic’s Safety and Environmental Engineering team placed recycling bins and cardboard staging areas in buildings around the command. Paper, plastic, aluminum, cardboard, printer cartridges and batteries were recycled through local vendors.



Scrap metal, recovered mostly from facility renovations and command projects requiring disposal of metal materials, was turned in to the Joint Base Charleston Scrap Metal Yard.



Safety and Environmental Manager Jeff Meyers commended NIWC Atlantic’s workforce for their diligence in adhering to the command’s recycling protocols, which he said has been critical to the success of the program.



“Many instances of recycling occurred because employees took the initiative to utilize the COG [command operating guide] for recycling information and called members of the Safety and Environmental Engineering team to schedule a recycling pick up,” Meyers said. “Recycling is just one of NIWC Atlantic’s many contributions to the Navy’s Environmental Readiness Program and we’re proud that our entire workforce chips in to help us do our part.”



The Navy’s Environmental Readiness Program, according to OPNAV Instruction 5090.1E, requires that Navy forces effectively train, test and operate in an environmentally responsible manner to ensure continued access to land, air and sea. The program provides Navy personnel – military, civilian and contractor – with comprehensive and effective policy guidance, tools and training to support operational readiness and sustainability in compliance with environmental laws, regulations and executive orders across the Navy enterprise.



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.