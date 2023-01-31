Code 900 Production Resource Department Recognizes Employees with Conference Room Naming Ceremony

In an effort to recognize employees for their hard work and dedication to America’s Shipyard and building a better culture, the Production Resource Department (Code 900) aims to celebrate individuals monthly with a conference room naming ceremony. Each month, two individuals chosen will have a conference room named after them in Code 900’s spaces in Building 1500.



“In building a better culture, we wanted to do this as a creative way to celebrate our workforce, highlighting those individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty to service our shipyard and Nation’s fleet,” said Code 900 Production Resources Officer Frank Gasperetti. “We wanted to kick off this endeavor with members of our employee resource groups (ERGs) who help provide service to our employees directly, as well as work to provide support to our community. The Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) was one of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) first recognized ERGs and I thought they would be a great start in our efforts.”



“The idea to rename these conference rooms in order to recognize the contributions of our workforce, including our ERGs, shows the commitment our leadership makes to recognizing diversity across the NNSY workforce,” said VET-ERG President Josh Wannemacher. The two chosen were plank owners for the VET-ERG, Program Analyst Jon Echols and Rick Nelson who is retired yet continues to service the team where he can. Both were recognized in the first naming ceremony held Jan. 11. “It was a privilege to nominate two dedicated members for this type of recognition as they both, as founding plank owners, were instrumental in establishing the VET-ERG and continue to serve as key contributors to the VET-ERG’s continuous success.”



A U.S. Marines Corps veteran (Nelson) and U.S. Navy veteran (Echols) respectively, these men aimed to continue their service to the Nation as Federal Government employees, soon finding themselves as part of the NNSY family. Both were pivotal in the initial discussions to bring ERGs to the shipyard, their efforts and guidance officially standing up the VET-ERG in 2014. Today, the VET-ERG services the workforce and community to aid our Nation’s veterans - including hosting events such as the Flag Day collection, Toys for Tots collection, and the Veterans Day and Memorial Day Fall-in for Colors. This ERG would not be where it was today without the efforts of the plank owners like Echols and Nelson.



“Thank you for the honor, privilege and invitation,” said Nelson. “The VET-ERG is my legacy and being able to see our fellow teammates take up the mantle after I’ve gone is really inspiring. The strength of the ERGs are the strength of the people – and being able to see how much this group has grown and continues to take on the mission of servicing our veterans is wonderful.”



Echols added, “We do what we do to ensure our veterans get the support they need. I’m honored to do my part.”



Both will be recognized throughout the month of January. As new months bring new recipients, each recognized individual will receive their official plaque and photograph. In addition, their photos and recognition will encircle the conference room to ensure their hard work and dedication is recognized for many years to come.

