During Hard Financial Times, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Brings Value to Military Communities

DALLAS – According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 6.5% last year. As cost-of-living increases, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and ShopMyExchange.com are prioritizing savings for Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families with everyday military-exclusive pricing and tax-free savings.



Authorized Exchange shoppers including retirees, disabled Veterans, and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop name brands, including LG, Bose, Yeti, HydroFlask, Gap, Old Navy, American Eagle, Aerie and more at up to 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.



Service members and their families can save even more on everyday essentials including kitchenware, home goods, clothing and household products from Exchange-exclusive brands including Exchange Select and Simply Perfect.



“It matters where you shop,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is all in to ensure that those who serve receive more for less when using their hard-earned benefit while shopping at PXs, BXs and online.”



For added savings, shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR® card to save 5 cents per gallon at Express gas stations and take 10% off at Exchange restaurants while earning rewards points that add up to even more savings. New cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries and offers:



• One low APR, regardless of credit score.

• Free shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Budgeting tools such as Pay Your Way Plans which give shoppers fixed monthly payments at reduced interest.



Honorably discharged Veterans can also use their hard-earned benefit to shop tax-free at ShopMyExchange.com.



Shoppers not only save at the Exchange, they give back. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings to critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs.



