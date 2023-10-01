Makin Island ARG/MEU Participates in CARAT/MAREX Singapore Sports Day

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | SINGAPORE (Jan. 10, 2023) Capt. Justin Kubu, Commodore of Commander Amphibious...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk | SINGAPORE (Jan. 10, 2023) Capt. Justin Kubu, Commodore of Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7), starts a tug-of-war game during a sports day event part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore, Jan. 10, 2023. The sports day combines members of both countries into teams to foster cooperation and team-building. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE – Amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) and amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) with embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in a Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) sports day with the Republic of Singaporean Navy, Jan. 10.



CARAT/MAREX Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United Sates designed to promote regional security cooperation and maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships.



"This is an incredible chance to strengthen our partnership with the Republic of Singapore Navy," said Capt. Doug Langenberg, commanding officer of John P. Murtha. "It's not just about exchanging information but also building those people-people relationships. These sporting events will afford our ARG/MEU team the opportunity to continue building the foundation with our Singaporean partners which will translate to stronger bonds."



In addition to strengthening relationships through information sharing, subject matter expert exchanges and training, CARAT/MAREX Singapore will incorporate other means for both countries to bond together through a sports exhibition. The sports day will consist of dodgeball, a modified game of connect four, an obstacle course, and end with a tug-of-war competition.



"Our Sailors and Marines aboard the ship were very excited about this," said U.S. Navy chaplain Lt. Jared Payne. “It provided an amazing opportunity to enjoy some fun and build camaraderie between the navies of our two countries. We also got to share in each other's culture."



“I had an amazing time during this sports day event,” Said, Hospital Corpsman Seaman Pierson Dennison. “I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to connect with the Singaporean Navy and it’s something I’ll always remember.”



In its 28th year, the CARAT/MAREX series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.



John P Murtha and Makin Island will continue on its regularly scheduled deployment with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group after departing Singapore.



The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

