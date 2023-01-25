Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise

Leadership from the Wisconsin National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp, Wisconsin's Adjutant General, visited soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery and 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, both a part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during Northern Strike 23-1 on Jan. 25 in Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike is a winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, and took place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Jan. 20-29. This exercise is a tailorable, scalable, cost-effective Army National Guard-sponsored exercise aimed at increasing readiness. Approximately 600 participants braved the near-arctic conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy.
