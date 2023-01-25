Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise

    Leadership from the Wisconsin National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp,

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Leadership from the Wisconsin National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp, Wisconsin's Adjutant General, visited soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery and 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, both a part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during Northern Strike 23-1 on Jan. 25 in Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike is a winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, and took place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Jan. 20-29. This exercise is a tailorable, scalable, cost-effective Army National Guard-sponsored exercise aimed at increasing readiness. Approximately 600 participants braved the near-arctic conditions while training to meet the objectives of the Department of Defense’s Arctic strategy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 22:40
    Story ID: 437426
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    #Army
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #RedArrow
    #32IBCT

