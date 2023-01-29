NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Detachment Enhances Border Crossing Efficiency on the Arabian Peninsula

Courtesy Photo | Duqm, Oman (February 22, 2022). Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Duqm, Oman (February 22, 2022). Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain (Oman detachment) conducted border trips to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates borders in mid-December. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Emma Larenas) see less | View Image Page

MUSCAT, Oman - Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provides boots-on ground mission critical contracting and logistic support throughout the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR). NAVSUP FLC Bahrain detachment Oman based at the U.S. Embassy Muscat, assists in supporting operational readiness to our maritime partners which consists of line-haul trucking throughout the Arabian Peninsula to meet unit requirements.



With the detachment providing full-spectrum logistics support to all U.S Naval activity within the Sultanate of Oman, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain understands the importance that border crossings have on mission success, prompting the detachment to conduct a visit to Oman’s border crossings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) from 12-13 December.



Day one centered on the United Arab Emirates crossing, which is vital for maritime forces as nearly all food and subsistence items are sourced from the United Arab Emirates and delivered to tactical units within Oman. Eight hundred trucks transit this border per day and small oversights in a complex customs process can result in lengthy delays and missed Required Delivery Dates. FLC Bahrain detachment Oman plays a vital role in processing the import customs and meeting all lead times. This requires logisticians throughout the AOR to coordinate with multiple stakeholders to render the high-caliber support that is consistently delivered to all activities.



The second day brought the detachment to Oman’s border with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which processed DoD cargo throughout 2022. The meeting with Omani officials and tour of the border facilities proved vital to formulate an understanding of the implications and differences of importing materiel from a nation other than the United Arab Emirates. These differences infuse additional complexity into planning timelines and highlight the importance that logisticians play in this incredibly strategic and dynamic AOR. The essentiality of maintaining awareness of policy changes cannot be overlooked and it is incumbent upon FLC Bahrain det Oman to ensure this occurs.



The two-day visit played a critical role in supporting maritime logistics in the AOR and highlighted the effect that ground transportation has throughout the Arabian Peninsula. With the volume of sustainment provided by trucking, it is essential to maintain awareness and acumen of the customs and border processes. Meeting the officials from various nations assisted in maintaining good relations with mission partners which helps enable excellent logistics support.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, Sailors, and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.



