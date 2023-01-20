AAFB leaders showcase mission, Airmen to CINC IEA team

Photo By Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze | The Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award evaluation team and 97th Air...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze | The Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award evaluation team and 97th Air Mobility Wing command team pose for a photo at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Jan. 20, 2023. U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Brian Hartless, Air Force director of engineers, and his team of evaluators toured different agencies across Altus AFB, while Airmen and community leaders had the opportunity to share what makes Altus unique. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze) see less | View Image Page