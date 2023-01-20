AAFB leaders showcase mission, Airmen to CINC IEA team

For two days, Altus Air Force Base Airmen and surrounding community members showcased why they believe they deserve the 2023 Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award Jan. 19-20, 2023. Brig. Gen. Brian Hartless, Air Force director of engineers, and his team of evaluators toured different agencies across AAFB, while Airmen and community leaders had the opportunity to share what makes Altus unique. The CINC IEA recognizes “the outstanding efforts of the people who operate and maintain Department of Defense installations and who have done the best with their resources to support the mission.”
