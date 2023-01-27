No PFAS Exceedances in Validated Navy Groundwater Monitoring Samples

Based on DOH Environmental Action Levels and EPA Regional Screening Levels, validated Navy groundwater monitoring sample results show no exceedances of PFAS following the November AFFF spill at Red Hill.



The Navy, in coordination with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), released the first round of groundwater monitoring results from samples collected in December. Results are available on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safe Waters website at www.jbphh-safewaters.org, on the AFFF Assessment page of the Environmental page. Results will be updated as validated data is received.



Groundwater monitoring wells were tested in accordance with a PFAS-Specific Sampling and Analysis Plan approved by DOH in December that outlined the Navy’s sampling strategy. Collected data is being used to determine the extent of contamination related to the release event and if further remediation is required at the site.



For more information on the Navy’s Red Hill environmental efforts visit www.jpbhh-safewaters.org.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.27.2023 Story ID: 437399 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US