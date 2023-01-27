USS Nimitz Visits Singapore

SOUTH CHINA SEA – The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group departed the Republic of Singapore Jan. 26 after a scheduled port visit.



The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrived with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Decatur (DDG 73), USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), and USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108).



Prior to arrival, Nimitz operated in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea where it conducted maritime strike training, anti-submarine operations, integrated multi-domain and joint training between surface and air elements, and flight operations with fixed and rotary wing aircraft.



“We are very thankful to the people of Singapore for welcoming us this past week, and consider ourselves very fortunate whenever we get the opportunity to visit this wonderful country,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11. “The U.S. Navy and Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is stronger and better prepared when we work alongside our Allies and partners to promote security and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.”



While in Singapore, Sailors got a chance to explore the country’s culture through various Morale, Welfare and Recreation tours.



“The night tour of the city was my favorite part,” said Air Traffic Controller Airman Mitchell Brady, a Nimitz Sailor. “There was a lot to see and I learned a ton of history about the country and the culture.”



Sailors also helped prepare and package meals for people in need at a charity organization in Singapore.



“As part of the Navy, whenever we go to another country, we do our best to be of service,” said Lt. Cmdr. Donelson Thevenin, a Navy chaplain assigned to Nimitz who helped organize the event. “It was a great experience to give back to a community that was so gracious to host us in this beautiful country.”



The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 01.27.2023