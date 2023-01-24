Secretary of the Army visits 25th Infantry Division

Photo By Sgt. Rachel Christensen | The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, 25th Secretary of the Army, speaks with Soldiers...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rachel Christensen | The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, 25th Secretary of the Army, speaks with Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, before having lunch with them and other Soldiers at the Sustainment Bistro on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2023. During the visit, she hosted a public town hall, toured barracks rooms on the installation and sat down with Soldiers to get insight into life serving in Hawaii. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII-- The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, 25th Secretary of the Army, visited Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 24, to meet with senior leaders and host a town hall to address questions and concerns from service members, families and civilians.



The town hall, held at Sgt. Smith Theater on Schofield Barracks, was live-streamed on the 25th Infantry Division’s social media platforms. This gave people who were unable to attend in person the opportunity to ask Wormuth, and U.S. Army leaders questions virtually.



Improved quality of life was among the top areas of discussion during her visit. Questions included what is being done about improving the living conditions within the barracks.



“One of the reasons I am out here is to specifically focus on looking at infrastructure in Hawaii.” said Wormuth, during the town hall introduction.



During the visit, she toured several barracks rooms on the installation, some of which are in need of renovation due to a variety of issues.



“The army is spending about a billion dollars a year on new barracks, and we're going to be doing at least that for the next 10 years…” said Wormuth. “That is really, really important. I am looking at that with Gen. McConville to see whether we need to increase that annual investment in barracks, and if so, how we could do that.”



As for dealing with the issue in the short term, Wormuth also discussed Gen. Edward Daly’s, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, order to execute a 100 percent Army-wide inspection of barracks with the goal of identifying unsafe living conditions.



Besides hosting the town hall, the Secretary of the Army also took time to have lunch with Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division.



Wormuth asked the Soldiers why they joined the Army, discussed new recruiting initiatives and fielded their ideas for recruitment incentives.



Topics of discussion included the Soldier Referral Program, a pilot that was “driven by Soldier’s suggestions” and allows Soldiers to become eligible for promotion points and advanced promotions if they refer applicants that successfully enlist.



“We are excited about that program.” replied Wormuth, to a question about the pilot. “We’re looking forward to seeing what kind of excitement that generates and if it helps increase our recruitment numbers.”



Wormuth received lots of feedback from Soldiers, family members, and Department of the Army civilians during her visit, which she plans to take back to Washington.



“There is this sense that the leadership is just this anonymous entity out there that doesn't care and doesn't understand what you are dealing with…” said Wormuth. “What I want to assure you is that we do care.”