Mobility Warriors re-familiarize themselves with M-4 rifle

Photo By Nicholas Pilch | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eun Jo, 60th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control systems specialist, fires the M4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 18, 2023. Airmen from across the 60th Air Mobility Wing are taking the time to re-familiarize themselves with the M4 carbine throughout the rest of January in a focused Ready Airmen Training, as part of the Air Force's new deployment model, Air Force Force Generation, or AFFORGEN. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Airmen from across the wing will re-familiarize themselves with the M4 carbine at Travis Air Force Base, California.



Currently, more than 1,890 active-duty Airmen are scheduled to participate in the initial stages of Ready Airmen Training, a readiness training requirement from Air Force leadership in line with the new deployment model, Air Force Force Generation (AFFORGEN).



According to an article[1] published by the Air Force in summer 2021, the Air Force is transitioning to a process that would replace the current Air Expeditionary Force construct with a 24-month cycle composed of four, six-month readiness phases. This would ensure a sustainable force offering of Airmen and airpower to the Joint Force. The AFFORGEN model was implemented on Oct. 1, 2022.



“The vision for how Airmen train and deploy embraces an emerging culture of support maintaining and building readiness across the AFFORGEN phases,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “We must challenge the status quo to prepare our Airmen for operating in environments far more complex than we have in the past.”



Ready Airman Training will prepare Airmen to develop and demonstrate the mindset required to support the AFFORGEN deployment model.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll be cycling Airmen from across the wing through 45-minute refresher courses on the care, safety and use of the M4 carbine rifle,” said Senior Airman David Medeiros, 60th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance instructor. “In today’s climate, we’re more than Airmen who only do accounting, supply, medical or mechanics; we’re multi-capable Airmen.”



Airmen will begin in the classroom where they review care and safety procedures for their weapons, then they’ll proceed to the firing range and fire 15 rounds at 25 meters. This tailored training will be spread throughout the 18-month Reset, Prepare and Ready phase of the AFFORGEN cycle.



“Our CATM instructors were given a task, they did all of the scheduling to cycle through over 1,890 Airmen to get their hands on these weapons because that’s what was required of them,” said Master Sgt. Justin Traylor, 60th SFS logistics superintendent. “This quick, hands-on training gives Airmen the familiarity they need to be comfortable if the occasion would arise where they need to use this weapon, especially outside of their career fields.”



Over the last year, Air Mobility Command has taken a deliberate approach to rapidly prepare for a high-end fight.



“Lethality matters most” said Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command. "I’m not interested in being the best Air Force on the planet. I’m interested in being the most lethal force the world has ever known."



The 60 SFS supported the training initiative with 25 additional support staff and flight personnel from more than 10 internal sections.



“As Defenders, we are expected to always be ready, adjust to anything and everything thrown at us and still maintain the security of the base and the safety of the people,” said Senior Master Sgt. Kazue Martinez, 60 SFS Senior Enlisted Leader.



To echo AMC initiatives, the 60 SFS took a proactive approach, highlighting the AFFORGEN deployment model. The Defenders executed the familiarization training initiatives within the month, while maintaining their daily operational requirements in support of Air Base Ground Defense.



