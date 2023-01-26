NSAW Welcomes CMDCM Jackson

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) welcomed Command Master Chief (SW/AW/IW) Laterrance ”Jay” Jackson as its new top enlisted leader in December. The Boston- and Atlanta- native enlisted in the Navy in 1995 and spent his career supporting communication and information support operations around the globe. After recent tours at several non-Navy installations, Jackson is happy to call the Quarterdeck of the Navy home.

Jackson’s Navy journey began after some time spent at college and a stint working several jobs, including one as a data entry clerk that peaked his already-established interest in computers. While he originally intended to join the nuclear community, his plans changed at the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS). “[MEPS staff] offered me all these different rates,” he said. “They asked me if I wanted to be a Radioman and I said no, I don’t want to be a DJ.”

Upon learning that the rate in fact dealt with radio waves, satellite communications and computers, Jackson agreed and “signed on the dotted line.”

Initially, his only goal was simply to do his job well. “I was brought up that if you have responsibilities, you do what you need to do to take care of those responsibilities,” Jackson said. “I wanted to do the best I could possibly do and see where things went from there. I definitely didn’t have the goal of becoming a command master chief. I just wanted to take care of my family.”

As the years passed and Jackson gained experience, his place in the Navy evolved. The Radioman rating merged with the Data Processing Technician rating to become the Information Systems Technician in 1997, with a greater focus on network and tech support operations. That meant a return to school, with Jackson being among the first graduates of the new course. “I’ve been a guinea pig a lot during my career,” he joked.

Likewise, Jackson’s generalized strategy of doing his best eventually evolved into a determination to make the Navy his career.

“That [tour] is where I put Chief on,” he continued. “The transition from First Class [Petty Officer] to Chief [petty officer]… some people don’t get it right away. Most people don’t, to be honest. I’ve been in khakis now since 2006, quite a few years. The same shellshock happens to every people whose name comes out on that list every year. It’s like a light switch gets turned off, but then throughout that [initiation] process it gets brighter and brighter until you’re back to where you were and even better.”

New tours and new chapters of his life saw Jackson refine his resiliency and leadership. After stints at Army and Marine Corps bases and joint service assignments, he’s happy to be back among Sailors at the historic Washington Navy Yard. “There’s just something about being on a base that is steeped in your service’s heritage and traditions,” he said. “Coming to the Navy yard… I don’t think it can get much better than that, especially in this capacity.”

Jackson is already impressed with the NSAW’s ability to support so many diverse missions with relatively few resources. “For the size of the staff we have, we accomplish and get lot done,” he said. “The scale and scope of the command’s responsibilities didn’t really sink in until I got here, when you see just how many people are relying on you.”

The morale of NSAW Sailors and civilians has also made a positive impression. “I’m still getting out to meet people and they are pretty upbeat,” he said.

Nevertheless, Jackson knows his understanding of the people and the issues will deepen with time. He’s keeping a vigilant watch for challenges and expects the same from the Chief’s Mess.

“I expect my Chiefs to Chief,” he said. “What I mean by that is don’t be afraid to fail; know your left and your right rudder. I’ll use a something a previous [commanding officer] used quite often that has always stuck with me: will the good of others and do something about it. Another thing that sums up how I feel about being a master chief, how I feel about being a dad and being a husband, is from Muhammed Ali: service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. Everybody’s got to pay their rent.”

For Sailors, Jackson want them to know that he works for them. “That is the sole purpose of a master chief,” he said. “I’m here to be their advocate and be their voice. I can be a cheerleader or I can be forceful backup; I’ll work anywhere in between that spectrum to make things happen on their behalf as long as they’re doing the right thing.”

Jackson emphasizes the importance of “noble intent” even as he understands that errors happen. “I don’t expect a zero-mistake environment, but I do expect good decisions.”

When Jackson isn’t leading NSAW Sailors (he argues that this is technically never), he enjoys spending time with his family, exercising, audiobooks and cooking. He’s currently in search of a hotrod range with double oven to replace his underpowered current model which takes “nine days” to preheat. “I like to cook and try different methods,” he said. “I’m messing around with sous vide right now and it’s awesome.”

Standby for potlucks, NSAW, and welcome aboard Command Master Chief Jackson!

