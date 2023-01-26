Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy creates Hiring Process Action Team to improve hiring, recruitment

    Garrison commander supports new team member onboarding process at Fort McCoy DHR

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with new employees Dec. 5,

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    BY TRAVIS TODD
    Fort McCoy Resource Management Office

    The newly formed Hiring Process Action Team kicked off on Jan. 4 to tackle arguably the biggest challenges faced by Fort McCoy Garrison today — hiring and recruitment.

    One of Fort McCoy’s 2023 Decisive Points is to aggressively pursue a 100 percent position fill rate by Sept. 30 — a challenge set by the Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger who will be the champion for this initiative.

    The Fort McCoy Resource Management Office has teamed up with the Directorate of Human Resources, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, and the Civilian Human Resources Agency to find solutions to fill positions and decrease the time it takes to hire talent.

    “Fort McCoy has a number of open positions that many people just don’t know about,” Messenger said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for civilians from the surrounding communities to join the federal workforce, be part of a mission larger than themselves, reap the benefits of government employment, and serve their country proudly.”
    With a highly motivated Hiring Process Action Team and a Fort McCoy Garrison command team ready to breakdown barriers, there has never been a better time than now to solve this enduring issue.

    Currently Fort McCoy has a number of openings for police, engineers, administration, supply, budget, and recreation employees. What a great time to start a new career with the federal government.

    The Hiring Process Action Team is excited for this challenge and is looking forward to making this vision a reality.

    Check out www.USAJobs.gov for a list of current openings — just search for Fort McCoy.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

