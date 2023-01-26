Fort McCoy creates Hiring Process Action Team to improve hiring, recruitment

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with new employees Dec. 5,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks with new employees Dec. 5, 2022, during an onboarding session at Fort McCoy, Wis. The session was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources and is part of renewed onboarding process at the installation to better welcome new installation team members that reflects with Army Installation Management Command's Service Culture Campaign. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

BY TRAVIS TODD

Fort McCoy Resource Management Office



The newly formed Hiring Process Action Team kicked off on Jan. 4 to tackle arguably the biggest challenges faced by Fort McCoy Garrison today — hiring and recruitment.



One of Fort McCoy’s 2023 Decisive Points is to aggressively pursue a 100 percent position fill rate by Sept. 30 — a challenge set by the Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger who will be the champion for this initiative.



The Fort McCoy Resource Management Office has teamed up with the Directorate of Human Resources, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, and the Civilian Human Resources Agency to find solutions to fill positions and decrease the time it takes to hire talent.



“Fort McCoy has a number of open positions that many people just don’t know about,” Messenger said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for civilians from the surrounding communities to join the federal workforce, be part of a mission larger than themselves, reap the benefits of government employment, and serve their country proudly.”

With a highly motivated Hiring Process Action Team and a Fort McCoy Garrison command team ready to breakdown barriers, there has never been a better time than now to solve this enduring issue.



Currently Fort McCoy has a number of openings for police, engineers, administration, supply, budget, and recreation employees. What a great time to start a new career with the federal government.



The Hiring Process Action Team is excited for this challenge and is looking forward to making this vision a reality.



Check out www.USAJobs.gov for a list of current openings — just search for Fort McCoy.



