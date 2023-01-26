BEYA strengthens AMCOM’s diverse workforce

Courtesy Photo | The commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, or AMCOM, and the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, or AMCOM, and the director of the AMCOM Logistics Center will meet in-person and virtually with hundreds of job candidates to continue to build AMCOM’s diverse workforce. see less | View Image Page

The commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, or AMCOM, and the director of the AMCOM Logistics Center will meet in-person and virtually with hundreds of job candidates to continue to build AMCOM’s diverse workforce.



During the 37th Annual BEYA Career Fair, Feb. 10 and 11, AMCOM commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas O’Connor, and AMCOM Logistics Center Director, Brian Wood, will meet in-person and virtually with graduating college students and other young professionals to discuss immediate job opportunities with AMCOM.



BEYA, which stands for the Black Engineer of the Year Award and Be Everything You Are, has been an important venue for introducing the nation’s minority STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-educated students to the workplace. During that time, the Army, including AMCOM, has partnered with BEYA to connect with the recent graduates in the science and technology fields.



The BEYA Career Fair focuses on career opportunities for individuals of every race, nationality and gender that make up the inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers. The conference does this by promoting awareness of STEM careers, recognizing STEM accomplishments, promoting diversity and inclusion, and offering educational and developmental opportunities through on-site and virtual recruiting and hiring opportunities.

“People are AMCOM’s number-one priority,” said AMCOM’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Human Resources, Carlen (Sonny) Chestang, Jr. “Our workforce is the foundation of all our missions and capabilities we execute for the Army. Hiring quality employees ensures that we build, train, communicate with and recognize a multi-skilled, diverse and effective workforce.”

AMCOM has hired many young professionals into entry-level positions during its eight years of participation in the BEYA hiring events. During the 2022 conference, AMCOM selected 15 candidates, extending tentative hiring offers. Of those 15, eight accepted and are now members of the AMCOM team.



This year, AMCOM has 46 positions to fill, including 31 logistics management specialists and seven engineers. AMCOM is using a variety of Direct Hire Authorities, along with Veterans’ Preference



“AMCOM’s intent for this career fair is to conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend job offers to those candidates, explained Billy Mullinax, a Human Resources specialist in AMCOM G1’s Operations and Strategic Recruitment Division. “AMCOM is using a variety of direct hire authorities along with Veterans’ Preference for non-competitive positions.”



During this year’s hiring event, recently retired AMCOM employee, Claudinette Purifoy-Fears, will receive the Black Engineer of the Year STEM Career Achievement Award at the career fair.

We are focused on filling AMCOM positions with quality candidates, but I hope everyone who is considering pursuing a civilian career with the U.S. Army will submit their resumes,” Chestang said. “We need to continue to build our team with new talent. This career fair is a great means by which to match qualified candidates with great employment opportunities.”