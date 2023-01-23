Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EURAFCENT Visits Camp Lemonnier, Djjibouti

    EURAFCENT Visits Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown | 230119-N-QB805-0014 CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 19, 2023) – Rear Adm. Brad...... read more read more

    DJIBOUTI

    01.23.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 23, 2023)-- Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), toured Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), surveying the Command’s unique capabilities and operational relevance during his visit, January 20, 2023.

    Capt. Brian R. Iber, commanding officer of CLDJ, accompanied Collins during
    his tour of the base medical facilities, barracks, Airfield, and other up
    and coming projects on CLDJ, giving him a deeper understanding of the
    ongoing mission of the base over 20 tenant commands.

    As the camp continues to expand and will most likely do so for years to
    come, the base tour included many construction sites, with half built
    architecture and visions of what the future holds for Camp Lemonnier.

    “This installation is so important to what goes on in this AOR,” said
    Collins, who participated in an All Hands Call and a coining ceremony at the
    conclusion of his visit.

    “What you are doing here is making an impact, not only does it play a part
    in larger geo-political issues with players outside the base here in
    Djibouti, but how things happening on this continent can affect other
    regions outside of Africa as well.”

    Iber concurred with Collins statement, and went on to say “We are a
    dedicated team, working together to provide the best service and support for tenant commands, service members and transient assets supporting the
    operations in the EURAFCENT AOR and will support however necessary in the future .”

    As one of Navy Region EURAFCENT’s nine installations, CLDJ serves as an
    expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships,
    aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and
    Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations.

