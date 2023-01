Noise Advisory – Field Carrier Landing Practice Flights Scheduled January 24-27, 2023

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place Jan. 24 - 27, 2023 from noon to 6:30 p.m.



Pilots at NAS Patuxent River will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs). FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, called “bounces.” Airspeed, altitude and power are all precisely choreographed in order for a pilot to approach the ship within an acceptable window to land on the deck safely. FCLP training is essential for the precision and safety of our service members and the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is one of the most difficult tasks in military aviation, a highly complex and perishable skill, and one that requires an intensive period of training before pilots deploy. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.



As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

