Journey to Citizenship

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ -- Airman 1st Class Shadae Coleman, 87th CPTS finance, joined the United States Air Force to make a better life for herself. Her story embodies the warrior spirit of our Air Force.



Coleman was born in Jamaica. When her parents split up her dad took her and her younger sister to the United States while her mom stayed behind in Jamaica.



While living in Georgia, one day Coleman found herself questioning how she would be able to fund her dream of going to college.



“So I visited my aunt in Texas,” said Coleman. “I said to her what if I join the Air Force she said it’s a good idea because she was in the Army.”



In 2018 Coleman contacted recruiters to enlist in the Air Force but was told she couldn’t join because of new immigration laws. The 10 year green card meant Coleman had to wait two years to be able to enlist in the Air Force.



“Then in January 2019 I moved to Texas and went to see another recruiter because in Georgia none of the recruiters would help me,” explained Coleman



By May 2019 she completed her ASVAB and her newfound dream of joining the Air Force was in motion.



“I finally felt like I was going somewhere,” said Coleman.

But when COVID-19 hit, Coleman’s recruiter warned her it would take longer to go through MEPs. But finally Coleman got her BMT shipping date, August 17, 2021.



The very first ten days in BMT Coleman had to quarantine. BMT presented a huge culture shock for her but she shares she was thankful to have her phone each day to contact her family.



“You don’t know them, different girls, different backgrounds, different experiences but I’m thankful for it,” said Coleman. “My experience in BMT was rough, my own mom even questioned if I would be able to make it because I was so reserved, I was grateful to talk to my family often.”



But in her first week of training Coleman had a stress injury to left ankle and couldn’t proceed. She was sent to medhold and utilized crutches to let her ankle heal, she had appointments 3 times a week in the physical therapy clinic.



“It was overwhelming and hard with all the appointments, but I prevailed because I was determined to get better and graduate,” shares Coleman.



After six weeks in Med Hold, Coleman had made a full recovery. She passed her physical training test and her flight even won a BEAST award.



“It was really hard because a lot of people in med hold want to get out, so I just had to keep pushing through,” explained Coleman.



Because Coleman joined as open general sheidn’t know where she was going to tech school so she was sent to med hold again to wait for her job spot.



“It was so hard not knowing what job I would get but when I got finance I was so happy,” said Coleman. “I always dreamed of finance, this was the number one on my job list.”



She thanks God working with her carrying through and securing her the number one job on her list. She continued working hard after graduation and through tech school.



“I’m very happy in the military, I really wanted distinguished honors when I graduated tech school but I didn’t get it,” explained Coleman.



“I then went to Texas and then went to McGuire and am very blessed to be among 87th CPTS great wingmen, “ says Coleman. “My supervisor Sgt Smith was my instructor at keesler and is now my supervisor here.”



Coleman studied U.S. history before her citizenship test and on November 14 2022 and became a U.S. citizen.



“I was very happy to become a citizen, and I am now starting my bachelors in accounting,” said Coleman.



Her dream of going to college had finally come true but she thanks all those who supported her on this journey.



“I couldn’t have done anything without the people around me, God, my mother, and my younger sister who motivates me,” said Coleman.

