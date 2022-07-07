It Takes Pride to Serve

It took me several years before I gained the courage to come out to my parents. That was the first step of the journey to establish who I am and how I would live my life going forward.



I was already in the Navy and had a steady boyfriend. He was always there for me, and he kept pushing me in ways I didn’t think was possible. He was the person who convinced me that my folks would be okay with it.

What shocked me more than anything was the acceptance that I received from them. It wasn’t hatred or resentment, but more of an understanding that this was my life choice.



The history of the LGBTQ+ community has been one fraught with misunderstandings, hardship and even utter tragedy. The military can be an alien environment for all walks of life. To seek acceptance is one of the hardest things that we do as human beings, because some of those around us refuse to accept people for who they are.



I think that it is on us as a military and as a society to move away from the stigmas of the LGBTQ+ community. In a military culture that rewards and promotes uniformity to maintain good order and discipline, it can make individuals that look or act different a target for bullying creating incidents like U.S. Army Pfc. Barry Winchell, who was murdered for being gay.



In 1951 the Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 125 was often applied to the discharge proceedings of gay service members. Then in 1981, the situation deteriorated when Department of Defense Directive 1332.14 established a policy of mandatory discharge for service members who attempt to engage in a homosexual act.



Then in 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the “Don’t ask Don’t Tell” policy which protected those who chose to remain silent about their sexuality. A victory at the time, but it still punished those who were openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community because it claimed that it “would create an unacceptable risk to the high standards of morale, good order and discipline, and unit cohesion that are the essence of military capability,” according to Title 10 of the United States Code.



It wasn’t until 2011, when President Barrack Obama had “Don’t Ask Don’t tell” repealed that LGBTQ+ service members were allowed serve and be themselves. It was the first step to a long road of reform and a paradigm shift for the military.



Of course, in the more recent years the stigma of being LGBTQ+ has virtually gone away in the military. My marriage today is treated no differently than what was once considered a traditional marriage.

I understand that my journey in the military as a gay service member has been relatively easy. I was still in “A” school when “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed. It was a huge movement that allowed those like me to be more themselves than anything else, which leads to less stress and anxiety while improving unit cohesion and overall morale.



I am generally reserved and don’t often tell people. It is not that I’m ashamed of who I am, but because who I love doesn’t affect my work ethic, effectiveness or efficiency. Most people that I do tell are only offended because I hadn’t told them sooner.



I am grateful to have the support both privately and professionally. It has allowed me to be who I want to be and take pride in knowing that I am accepted for who I am, and what I bring to the table, not by who I choose to spend the rest of my life with.



I am now married, and my husband, has stood by me for most of my career. He is my rock. When I have a bad day, he is there to pick me up.

I am proud to be in the world’s greatest Navy and serve in a country where I am allowed to be who I want to be.



Together as a team we can truly come together and celebrate what makes us different and unique while still serving our country. In the words of former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen (ret.) during a testimony before the Senate Armed Service Committee, "Mr. Chairman, speaking for myself and myself only, it is my personal belief that allowing gays and lesbians to serve openly would be the right thing to do. No matter how I look at the issue, I cannot escape being troubled by the fact that we have in place a policy which forces young men and women to lie about who they are in order to defend their fellow citizens. For me, personally, it comes down to integrity - theirs as individuals and ours as an institution."

