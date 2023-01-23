Army & Air Force Exchange Service Earns Ninth Consecutive Recognition as Best for Vets Employer

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has once again been named a Best for Vets...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has once again been named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times. This marks the ninth year in a row the Exchange has made the list. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has once again been named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times. This marks the ninth year in a row the Exchange has made the list.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer, which has set a goal to hire 75,000 Veterans and military spouses by 2030, earned the ranking in recognition of its programs to attract and retain Veterans, inclusive hiring practices and more.



“Employing Veterans is vital to the Exchange’s mission of serving those who serve,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These heroes are uniquely suited to serving our customers because they are the Exchange customer.”



Veterans can learn more about starting an Exchange career and browse job openings worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Best for Vets rankings are based on a voluntary survey covering the policies and practices that make companies an attractive place to work for current employees and future job seekers within the military community.