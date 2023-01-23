Courtesy Photo | Eisenhower Army Medical Center’s Ina M. Norsworthy, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Eisenhower Army Medical Center’s Ina M. Norsworthy, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist, endocrinology, was chosen to speak on glucose monitors at the fall 2022 American Society of Health-System Pharmacists held in Las Vegas. see less | View Image Page

EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, FORT GORDON, Ga., (Jan. 6, 2023) – It’s tedious. Annoying. And for some, it’s quite painful.



If you are diabetic or care for a diabetic, you know the drawbacks of routine finger sticks to check your blood sugar level. On the plus side, finger sticks are the cost of a normal daily life. Or not, thanks to the increased use of glucose monitors.



Eisenhower Army Medical Center’s Ina M. Norsworthy, PharmD, a clinical pharmacist, endocrinology, has such a broad knowledge of glucose monitors, she was recently asked to speak on the topic at the midyear clinic of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.



“The ASHP is a professional organization for acute and ambulatory care pharmacists,” Norsworthy wrote in a recent e-mail. “The recent conference was the midyear regional meeting, where more than 20,000 pharmacists, pharmacy residents, students and technicians gathered last fall in Las Vegas for the conference.



“Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main sugar found in your blood,” according to the National Institutes for Health. It comes from the food you eat and is your body's main source of energy.”



Individuals who have blood sugar imbalances can experience fatigue, irritability, weakness, blurred vision, headaches, frequent urination and increased thirst, according to NIH literature. “These signs are your body's way of telling you that your blood sugar levels are not within the normal range.”



At the conference, according to Norsworthy. “I presented a clinical presentation titled ‘Stuck on

You: Guiding Your Patient in Choosing a Continuous Glucose Monitor.”



The NIH says, “A CGM or glucose monitor, works through a tiny sensor inserted under your skin, usually on your belly or arm. The sensor measures your interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes.”



Norsworthy’s talk reviewed the various CGM models on the market, key features of each, as well as patient-specific factors which would influence selection of an appropriate device.



“I was selected as one of just 19 presenters to provide information based my practice here at Eisenhower,” she said.



“Ina’s invitation to speak at ASHP is a real feather in her cap … and EAMC’s. too,” Lt. Col. Erik F. De Freitas, PharmD, assistant deputy commander for Patient Services at EAMC, said.



“Choosing her to share her knowledge and experience with fellow professionals displays how fortunate we are to have her here on staff,” DeFreitas said. “But those who benefit the most are the patients and caregivers here at Eisenhower. It’s another indicator of our 5-Star health care.”



