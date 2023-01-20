Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Wild Hockey Game Soldier Re-Enlistment

    Iowa Wild Hockey Game Soldier Re-Enlistment

    Photo By Capt. Christopher Sikich | Ten Citizen Soldiers of both the United States Army Reserve and Iowa National Guard...... read more read more

    DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Joseph De Jesus 

    103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Ten Citizen Soldiers of both the United States Army Reserve and Iowa National Guard Re-enlisted for continued military service, by renewing their Oaths of Enlistment after the first quarter of the Iowa Wild Hockey Game. The Oath of Enlistment was administered by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker and Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty of the 88th Readiness Division located in Fort Snelling, Minnesota.

