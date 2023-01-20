Iowa Wild Hockey Game Soldier Re-Enlistment

Ten Citizen Soldiers of both the United States Army Reserve and Iowa National Guard Re-enlisted for continued military service, by renewing their Oaths of Enlistment after the first quarter of the Iowa Wild Hockey Game. The Oath of Enlistment was administered by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker and Command Sergeant Major Gregory Betty of the 88th Readiness Division located in Fort Snelling, Minnesota.
