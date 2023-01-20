Bowling Green Marine Meritoriously Promoted

Photo By Sgt. Scott Jenkins | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Knight, a food service specialist, with 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scott Jenkins | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Knight, a food service specialist, with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky, poses for a photo after being promoted to the rank of Corporal aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) near Greece, December 1, 2022. Marines assigned to II MEF, based out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, embarked aboard USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) to improve interoperability while refining the U.S. capability to rapidly deploy forces aboard U.S. Navy expeditionary fast transport vessels. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

Bowling Green, Kentucky native, then Lance Cpl. Christopher Knight, was meritoriously promoted to his current rank of Corporal aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Trenton (T-EPF 5) near Greece, December 1, 2022.



“I knew that I wanted to do something to serve," he said. "I wanted to make my family -- and myself -- proud.”



From a young age, Knight “had a calling to join the U.S. Marine Corps,” he said. He desired to not only adhere to the level of discipline that it takes to be a Marine, but to set the standard of what it means to be a Marine. “I wanted to lead people, instill discipline, and adhere to standards,” he stated.



As a Marine that was a part of the Fleet Assistance Program, Knight was able to obtain an additional occupational specialty of 5811, military police, where he trained and worked for seven months.



“I loved [working that job]. I was able to work the control entry points, assist with weapons transfers, and even go on some ride alongs,” Knight said.



Prior to arriving to the USNS Trenton Marine deployment for training, Knight was carrying out his duties as a food service specialist within 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force. As soon as Knight was attached, he got to work, learning to operate in his military occupational specialty in depth, and in an entirely different environment.



He said the first shift was rough because he was expected to perform tasks that he wasn't familiar with yet. There were multiple people around him that helped him learn. A positive takeaway from his experience was, “If there are things that are outside of your control: resiliency and flexibility are the best way to see it through.”



“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to deploy, and now here I am, in Europe,” Knight said. With unique operations, activities, and investments, assignment to II MEF provides Marines the ability to be a part of the Marine Corps’ premiere Crisis Response Force and opportunities to deploy in support of EUCOM and AFRICOM.