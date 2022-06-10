Contracting: The work behind the scenes

Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 06, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Tenorio | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 06, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10, arrives in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit, Oct. 6, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released) see less | View Image Page

The NAVSUP contracting team at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay provides the behind-the-scenes logistical support required to bring ships from the fleet in to port at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex. The contracting team, who are members of a tenant command from Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Site Souda Bay, must put in place all the local and regional contracts required to support all types and sizes of ships.



“When you take a look at the bigger picture, without contracting, nothing can happen,” said Michelle McGibbon, the supervisory contracting officer for NAVSUP FLC Sigonella, Site Souda Bay. “But we’re also kind of the invisible parties because people don’t really know the complexity of everything involved.”



Such contracts ensure that a ship is piloted into port; that cranes are available and that the brow is assembled; that the ship’s waste is removed and properly disposed of; that potable water is provided to the ship; and that the ship’s crew has transportation from the pier to NSA Souda Bay and the city of Chania.



“Every ship has standard husbandry needs. Things like the fenders, tugs and pilots. When a ship comes in, it always needs potable water and waste removal. These are all standard things,” explained McGibbon. “The only difference with an aircraft carrier is that it’s bigger than everything else. We have two to three times the amount of items that we have to get for them, as well as many times the number of crew members to transport around.”



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) – along with the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) - arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, for a scheduled port visit Oct. 6, 2022.



The port visit provided an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring relationship between the United States and Greece, and allow the Sailors of the strike group a chance to experience the allied nation’s culture.



