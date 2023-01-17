AFRICOM leaders visit Gabon

Photo By Africom Pao | During his first visit to Libreville, Gabon, from Jan. 17-18, 2023, Langley met with...... read more read more Photo By Africom Pao | During his first visit to Libreville, Gabon, from Jan. 17-18, 2023, Langley met with President Ali Bongo Ondimba and Minister of Defense Felicite Ongouori Ngoubili (not pictured) to discuss shared security interests, opportunities to increase multilateral training engagements and future areas of potential cooperation. (courtesy photo by: U.S. Embassy in Gabon) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander, U.S, Africa Command, visited Gabon, Jan. 17-18. The trip included several stops to meet with host nation civilian and military leaders, U.S. Embassy leadership.



“Our enduring relationship with Gabon helps support regional and maritime security in the Atlantic,” Langley said. “We’re grateful for our strong and evolving partnership here, and the continued cooperation to help strengthen security in the region for years to come.”



During his first visit to Libreville, Gabon, Langley met with President Ali Bongo Ondimba and Minister of Defense Felicite Ongouori Ngoubili to discuss shared security interests, opportunities to increase multilateral training engagements and future areas of potential cooperation.



“It was an honor to visit Gabon to meet with national leadership and discuss how we can enhance our partnership,” Langley said. “We look forward to training together during Obangame Express, which will further our collective ability to uphold international maritime law, secure the seas, and enable regional economic prosperity.”



Traveling with Langley, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, met with Colonel Maurice Ntossui, the Gabonese Army Deputy for Operations at the Gabonese Armed Forces Headquarters in Libreville. During the visit, Thresher discussed prospects related to the Africa Enlisted Development Strategy.



“It was good to engage with Gabonese leadership and discuss new ways to educate the enlisted force,” Thresher said. “Matching experience with education raises the level of any professional organization. I look forward to our continued and future engagements.”



The military of Gabon has participated in Exercises Judicious Response and Obangame Express and regularly attend U.S. Africa Command’s annual Chief of Defense and Senior Enlisted Leader’s conferences.