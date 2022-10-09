NSA Souda Bay Community Outreach: Outdoor Beautification Project

On Sept. 10, volunteers from Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, including the 2022 Chief Selects, participated in an outdoor beautification project at the Daily Care Center for Children and Young Adults of Chania.



“It’s good honest work and is fulfilling afterword. You are helping people out that can’t necessarily take it all on their own, so that’s always a good feeling,” said Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Vianca Correrea.



Through these volunteer efforts, NSA Souda Bay Sailors gave back to the community while getting to know some of their fellow NSA Souda Bay shipmates.



“I think it is good to help out the local community, as well as, it brings us all together,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Tia Yau, one of the 2022 Chief Selects. “A lot of us are overseas without family, so we are each other’s family. It’s a good opportunity to get to know people you don’t work with on a daily basis and make new connections.”



If you are interested in volunteer opportunities, contact MAC Kathleen Cottle, Chapel Chief, at 266-1204, or 282-102-1204.

