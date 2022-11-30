NSA Souda Bay Receives the 2021 Bingham Award

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2022) Navy Exchange (NEX) Souda Bay...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2022) Navy Exchange (NEX) Souda Bay associates; Chief Executive Officer Robert J. Bianchi, Navy Exchange Service Command; General Manager Jennifer Sullivan, Navy Exchange Souda Bay; and Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pose for a group photo after an awards ceremony in the Fitness Center on Nov. 30, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 30, 2022) The Navy Exchange (NEX) Souda Bay received the 2021 Bingham Award during a ceremony at the Fitness Center onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Nov. 30, 2022. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities and is the highest award a store can receive. The award is presented to the best NEX in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service; NEX Souda Bay received the award in the $4 million to $10 million sales category.



“Jennifer, it’s no accident that you and your team earned this Bingham award,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer, Navy Exchange Service Command, while addressing General Manager Jennifer Sullivan, NEX Souda Bay. “Your incredible team worked extremely hard to support your patrons and the Navy and in doing so, reached new heights in providing premier customer service. Bravo Zulu to you for a great job leading the store."



Bianchi thanked the NSA Souda Bay Sailors for their service, noting that without them, the NEX would not exist. He then congratulated the NEX Souda Bay associates, and said, “Team Souda, wonderful, wonderful work. Celebrate this day and know that you earned every bit of it!”



In his remarks, Bianchi noted the extraordinary efforts of NEX Souda Bay team during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon learning Sailors from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Carrier Strike Group and the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and her Amphibious Readiness Group were unable to leave the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, they constructed a 400-meter temporary building and palletized stock from the store. The NEX team transferred the goods to the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, unloaded the items, and set up an alternate store. Everything from uniform components, hygiene items, food, drinks and even local gifts from the Greek vendors that are currently located at the NEX Souda Bay were included in the sales. If an item was unavailable on-site and Sailor needed it, the NEX Souda Bay staff retrieved that item for the Sailor, ensuring the U.S. Navy was able to stay mission capable and ready.



“What you do matters,” said Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “You make a difference every day. You support our Sailors by making sure they have the necessities – not just the basic items they need but the things that will carry them through the next week, the next month, the next 6 months. And because their basic needs are taken care of, they can focus on their mission – ensuring they are ready to respond when called upon in support of our national security … our collective security.”



Closing the ceremony, Sullivan looked at the NEX team and said, “You never cease to amaze me. I am so proud and honored to work beside you.”