Congratulations to this week’s Pride of the Pack, Senior Airman Issey Silva, a paralegal with the 8th Fighter Wing judge advocate military justice section!
“My favorite part of the job is contributing to the bigger picture. Everything I do helps my staff judge advocates advise commanders and hold people accountable. My contributions keep good order and discipline across Kunsan and the Air Force.”
Silva was lauded by her legal team for her innovative thinking in designing a key legal reporting tool used during a busy holiday season. During an unplanned system outage, Silva created a document template that allowed reporting information to continue being sent to headquarters JA. Her reporting tool performed so well that the Pacific Air Forces adopted it and named it a JA best practice.
“I have never been someone who pursues awards or being in the limelight, but this recognition really shows I am a valued team member and makes me feel more motivated in my desire to perform well for my leadership, especially because of their ‘we’re a team’ mindset.”
Well done, SrA Silva, and thank you for your hard work and innovative thinking!
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 00:15
|Story ID:
|436980
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
